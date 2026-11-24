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Three laboratory-confirmed human infections with avian influenza A(H5), including one fatal case, have been recorded in Washington state, the World Health Organization (WHO) said.

US authorities notified the WHO of the cases, which occurred between October 16 and November 4, 2026, Report informs.

The organization said this was the first human death linked to exposure to infected cattle or their associated environment.

All three patients worked on dairy farms in Yakima County, where highly pathogenic avian influenza A(H5N1) had previously been detected in cattle.

Investigators are continuing to establish the circumstances of the infections and screen the patients' contacts. No evidence of human-to-human transmission has been found so far.

The WHO assesses the overall public health risk from A(H5N1) as low, and the risk to people exposed through their work as low to moderate.

The organization said its risk assessment could be revised as new information becomes available.