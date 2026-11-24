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Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev, co-chair of the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the governments of Azerbaijan and Montenegro, has met with a visiting delegation led by Montenegrin Prime Minister Milojko Spajić.

The meeting covered strengthening the strategic partnership, implementing joint projects, mutual investment opportunities and prospects for further cooperation, Report informs, citing the Finance Ministry.

Babayev said relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro were developing on the basis of mutual respect, trust and shared interests. He described the Declaration on Friendly Relations and Partnership, signed in March 2013, as a firm foundation for bilateral ties.

The minister highlighted the Joint Commission's role in deepening economic relations, saying its fourth meeting, scheduled for 2027 in Baku, would provide an important platform for identifying priority areas of cooperation.

Despite strong political relations, bilateral trade did not fully reflect the two countries' economic potential, Babayev said. He stressed the importance of closer business contacts, support for mutual business initiatives and expanded cooperation in tourism, investment, infrastructure and energy.

Turning to investment, the minister cited the Portonovi project as a successful example. He emphasized the importance of maintaining a favorable investment climate and said Azerbaijan was interested in exploring new opportunities in Montenegro's tourism, infrastructure and other strategic sectors.

The sides also discussed prospects for expanding energy and infrastructure cooperation. They reviewed Azerbaijan's role in regional energy security and the diversification of energy supply routes, Montenegro's participation in Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meetings, and prospects for the Ionian–Adriatic Pipeline project.

Cooperation between the two finance ministries and broader exchanges of expertise were also on the agenda. The sides discussed opportunities for expert-level cooperation in public financial management, fiscal policy, budget planning, digital transformation, fiscal risk management, and improving the efficiency and transparency of public spending.

They also considered strengthening the bilateral legal framework and expanding tax cooperation.

In this context, they highlighted the importance of reviewing the convention between the two governments on the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, signed in March 2013, and continuing expert consultations.

Spajić said Montenegro attached great importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan and saw substantial opportunities to expand cooperation in investment, tourism, infrastructure and energy.

He said projects implemented by Azerbaijani investors had made an important contribution to Montenegro's economy and expressed interest in new investment initiatives and joint projects.

The meeting also included extensive discussions on expanding cooperation in tourism, transport and mine clearance.