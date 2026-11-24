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The European Commission has warned 11 EU countries that they risk exceeding limits on government spending growth in 2027.

The warning was included in the European Semester autumn package, Report informs, citing foreign media.

Brussels also recommended that Bulgaria and Hungary adopt stricter budget controls.

Germany, Romania, Finland and Czechia are among the countries at risk of exceeding recommended spending limits. More substantial deviations are projected in Spain, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Slovenia and Croatia.

The Commission urged all 11 countries to adjust their fiscal policies when preparing their national budgets for 2027. However, it held off on launching excessive deficit procedures against Germany and Lithuania, considering such steps premature.

Bulgaria and Hungary face separate calls for stronger controls. In Bulgaria, the Commission highlighted a widening current account deficit, declining price competitiveness and rapidly rising housing prices amid high household debt.

The Commission also plans to conduct in-depth assessments of macroeconomic risks in Bulgaria, Hungary, Italy, Romania and Slovakia in the first half of 2027.

Overall, Brussels recommended a moderately restrictive fiscal stance for eurozone countries in 2027, while preserving room for investment in defense, energy and innovation. EU defense spending is expected to rise from 1.9% of GDP in 2026 to 2.1% in 2027.