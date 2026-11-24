Stay up to date with the top news!

An international Caucasus Congress dedicated to the revival of the Silk Road has opened in Iğdır, Türkiye.

The two-day event was organized at the initiative of Iğdır University with support from Türkiye's Trade Ministry, Report's Nakhchivan bureau informs.

Participants include political party representatives, diplomats, academics and experts from various countries, as well as Azerbaijan's Consul General in Kars Goshgar Zeynalov, Nakhchivan State University Rector Elbrus Isayev and Karabakh University Rector Shahin Bayramov.

Discussions focus on the Zangazur corridor's potential contribution to economic and trade relations, Iğdır's strategic geographical position, regional transport opportunities and prospects for reviving the historic Silk Road.

Messages from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were read out at the opening ceremony.

In his message, Aliyev emphasized that Iğdır's direct proximity to Nakhchivan and the historically close ties between the two regions helped strengthen Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation.

He said the Zangazur corridor, initiated by Azerbaijan, would ensure unhindered links between mainland Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, expand direct overland transport connections with Türkiye, enhance the Middle Corridor's capacity and promote international trade and logistics links.

Erdoğan said opening the Zangazur corridor would strengthen transport links between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan and create new connectivity opportunities between Türkiye and the Turkic world.

Iğdır University Rector Ekrem Gürel said the corridor"s opening would increase the strategic importance of Türkiye"s regions bordering Azerbaijan. He proposed joint projects in the Araz basin, shared summer camps and making the International Caucasus Congress a regular event.

The congress will continue until November 25.