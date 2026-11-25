Trump says US could acquire stake in Nvidia
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- 25 November, 2026
- 09:08
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US President Donald Trump has not ruled out the possibility of the United States acquiring a stake in major technology company Nvidia, Report informs.
"I thought about it. I said, ‘You know, maybe I should do it," but I didn't bring it up at this point. It's probably not too late." Trump said in an interview with New York Post.
According to the newspaper, Trump emphasized the importance of Nvidia's AI developments for the United States.
He also recalled that the United States acquired a 10% stake in technology corporation Intel in 2025.
The report does not specify the terms under which Trump believes the United States could acquire a stake in Nvidia.
Donald Tramp ABŞ-nin "Nvidia"da pay almasını istisna etməyib
Дональд Трамп допустил приобретение США доли в Nvidia
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