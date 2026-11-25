CBA currency exchange rates (25.11.2026)
Finance
- 25 November, 2026
- 09:40
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According to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan, the US dollar remained unchanged against the manat at AZN 1.70 ($1).
According to Report, the euro rose 0.32% to AZN 1.8607, while the exchange rate of 100 Russian rubles fell 0.13% to AZN 2.0719.
|Currency
|Exchange rate (AZN)
|1 US dollar
|1.7000
|1 euro
|1.8607
|100 Russian rubles
|2.0719
|1 Australian dollar
|1.1211
|1 Belarusian ruble
|0.5682
|1 UAE dirham
|0.4628
|100 South Korean won
|0.1266
|1 Czech koruna
|0.0762
|1 Chinese yuan
|0.2548
|1 Danish krone
|0.2489
|1 Georgian lari
|0.6568
|1 Hong Kong dollar
|0.2168
|1 Indian rupee
|0.0184
|1 British pound
|2.2252
|10,000 Iranian rials
|–
|1 Swedish krona
|0.1665
|1 Swiss franc
|2.0325
|1 Israeli shekel
|0.5084
|1 Canadian dollar
|1.1910
|1 Kuwaiti dinar
|5.4497
|100 Kazakh tenge
|0.3699
|1 Qatari riyal
|0.4664
|1 Kyrgyz som
|0.0194
|100 Hungarian forints
|0.5019
|1 Moldovan leu
|0.0929
|1 Norwegian krone
|0.1729
|100 Uzbekistani soums
|0.0142
|100 Pakistani rupees
|0.6149
|1 Polish zloty
|0.4169
|1 Romanian leu
|0.3483
|1 Serbian dinar
|0.0158
|1 Singapore dollar
|1.3169
|1 Saudi riyal
|0.4530
|1 Special Drawing Right (IMF)
|2.2831
|1 Turkish lira
|0.0335
|1 Turkmen manat
|0.4857
|1 Ukrainian hryvnia
|0.0375
|100 Japanese yen
|1.0665
|1 New Zealand dollar
|0.9293
|Gold
|6,035.5525
|Silver
|69.3451
|Platinum
|2,145.1450
|Palladium
|1,454.3840
Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Bankının valyuta məzənnələri (25.11.2026)
Курсы валют Центрального банка Азербайджана (25.11.2026)
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CBA currency exchange rates (25.11.2026)Finance