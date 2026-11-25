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The price of a barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $1.32, or 1.39%, to $96.13 on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

According to trading results, January Brent crude futures stood at $90.32 a barrel.

At the Turkish port of Ceyhan, the FOB price of a barrel of Azeri Light crude increased by $1.32, or 1.46%, to $91.43.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 a barrel.

Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

In Azerbaijan, Azeri Light is produced under the contract for the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the contract.