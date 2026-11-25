Key indicators of international commodity, stock and currency markets (25.11.2026)
Finance
- 25 November, 2026
- 09:36
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|
Latest price
|
Change from previous day's closing price
|
Change since the beginning of the year
|
Commodities
|
Brent (USD/barrel)
|
90.09
|
-1.31
|
29.24
|
WTI (USD/barrel)
|
80.73
|
-1.32
|
23.31
|
Gold (USD/ounce)
|
3,575.40
|
-15.70
|
-765.70
|
Indices
|
Dow Jones
|
50,018.70
|
423.39
|
1,955.41
|
S&P 500
|
7,201.09
|
-36.08
|
355.59
|
Nasdaq
|
23,733.54
|
-356.02
|
491.55
|
Nikkei
|
58,644.63
|
2,207.98
|
8,305.15
|
DAX
|
25,017.81
|
-319.46
|
527.40
|
FTSE 100
|
10,467.07
|
-13.75
|
535.69
|
CAC 40
|
8,040.49
|
-4.35
|
-109.01
|
Shanghai Composite
|
3,548.37
|
9.42
|
-420.47
|
BIST 100
|
10,965.93
|
-138.45
|
-295.59
|
RTS
|
894.74
|
-18.70
|
-219.39
|
Currencies
|
USD/EUR
|
1.0946
|
0.0000
|
-0.0799
|
USD/GBP
|
1.3089
|
0.0000
|
-0.0384
|
JPY/USD
|
159.3600
|
0.1000
|
2.9100
|
RUB/USD
|
82.0513
|
0.0000
|
3.3013
|
TRY/USD
|
50.6750
|
0.0300
|
7.7188
|
CNY/USD
|
6.6721
|
0.0100
|
-0.3169
Beynəlxalq əmtəə, fond və valyuta bazarlarının göstəriciləri (25.11.2026)
Ключевые показатели международных товарных, фондовых и валютных рынков (25.11.2026)
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