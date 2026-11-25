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In October of this year, Azerbaijan ranked 83rd among 150 countries in the Speedtest Global Index with an average fixed broadband internet speed of 93.51 Mbps, dropping two positions compared to September, Report informs referring to the Speedtest Global Index.

The speed increased by 10.3% year-on-year, up from 84.82 Mbps.

In terms of mobile internet speed (96.17 Mbps), Azerbaijan ranked 49th among 100 countries, slipping two positions.

Baku climbed two spots in fixed internet speed to rank 112th among 192 cities with a speed of 92.78 Mbps. In mobile internet, the capital dropped three positions, placing 88th among 149 cities with a speed of 125.12 Mbps.

Singapore led the country rankings for fixed internet speed (489.51 Mbps), while the UAE ranked first for mobile internet (689.9 Mbps). Among cities, Abu Dhabi took first place in both categories, recording 414.86 Mbps for fixed broadband and 674.11 Mbps for mobile internet.