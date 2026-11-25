North Korea expels Swiss diplomat
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- 25 November, 2026
- 10:01
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North Korea has decided to close Switzerland's diplomatic mission in Pyongyang and expel its head, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), cited by Report.
North Korea's Foreign Ministry said the move comes in response to Bern's sanctions against a North Korean children's camp
Şimali Koreya İsveçrənin diplomatik nümayəndəliyini bağlayır
КНДР закрывает дипломатическое представительство Швейцарии
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