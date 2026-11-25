Azerbaijan сongratulates Bosnia and Herzegovina on Independence Day
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 10:21
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Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry has congratulated Bosnia and Herzegovina on its national holiday, according to Report.
"Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of Bosnia and Herzegovinas National Day," the ministry said in a post on X.
Warm congratulations to the people and the Government of Bosnia and Herzegovina on the occasion of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Independence Day! Happy Independence Day! 🇦🇿🇧🇦 @mfa_bih https://t.co/UERDJ2AzSJ— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 25, 2026
XİN Bosniya və Herseqovinanı Müstəqillik Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
Азербайджан поздравил БиГ с Днем независимости
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