The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) plans to automate the process of forwarding citizens' reports received by the Interior Ministry's 102 emergency call center to banks, Elvin Juvarov, head of the CBA's Digital Fraud Prevention and Monitoring Department, said at the 10th International Banking Forum in Baku.

According to Report, he said a working group comprising the CBA, the Interior Ministry's Main Directorate for Combating Cybercrime, banks and several e-money institutions is working on the initiative.

"By the end of the year, we plan to partially automate and improve the information-sharing process. Currently, citizens' reports submitted to the 102 service are forwarded to us and banks through a semi-automated system. Full automation will significantly simplify data distribution and cross-checking of reports," Juvvarov said.

The CBA also plans to launch a centralized anti-fraud platform by 2030. The regulator is currently studying international experience in this area.

"The platform's main objective is to facilitate information sharing among banks, payment organizations, e-money institutions and the CBA, as well as introduce cross-monitoring and risk assessment mechanisms. It will also provide for the digitalization of joint measures to combat fraud targeting customers," the CBA representative added.