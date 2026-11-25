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The UK government plans to introduce what would be the world's first licensing system for businesses and individuals selling all types of knives, including kitchen knives.

According to Report, British media outlets reported the plans, citing the country's Home Office.

Each knife seller's license is expected to be valid for three years, with fees set on a full cost-recovery basis.

As part of efforts to fulfill the government's pledge to halve knife crime within 10 years, shops and online retailers selling everything from butter knives to machetes will be required to apply for a license or face fines.

Foreign sellers will have to use a UK-based representative responsible for ensuring compliance with licensing rules. The measures are aimed at tackling the "gray market" of unscrupulous and unregulated online retailers known to sell dangerous knives to children.

The licensing system is also expected to cover household goods stores that sell cutlery.

Police will be able to take action against sellers who violate the rules, including revoking their licenses. This is intended to make it harder for unscrupulous and gray-market sellers to supply dangerous weapons to children and criminals.