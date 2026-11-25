The value of Russian assets frozen by Switzerland climbed to 8.5 billion Swiss francs ($10.2 billion) as the nation continues to adopt the European Union sanctions imposed on politicians, business tycoons and companies close to the Kremlin, Report informs referring to Bloomberg.

Daniel Aeby, the head of sanctions for the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, gave the update at a law conference in Geneva on Tuesday. The new figure marked an increase of 15% from April 2025, when it stood at 7.4 billion francs, he said, as more assets were seized and the value of some of those holdings in gold climbed.

The total for Russian central bank assets, however, slipped 9% to 6.8 billion francs from 18 months earlier, he said, not because any funds were unblocked but because those assets were held in a basket of currencies that lost value.

In August, Switzerland adopted the EU's 20th round of sanctions, meaning that around 2,790 individuals and entities are subject to asset freezes in the country.

Aeby said that on Tuesday that more than 870 suspected cases of sanctions evasions have been reported to SECO; up from 600 a year and a half earlier.