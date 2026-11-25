The foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Lithuania, Jeyhun Bayramov and Kęstutis Budrys, have signed a Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between Azerbaijan and Lithuania, Report informs.

"The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania signed the Joint Declaration on the Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Lithuania. The signing marks a significant milestone in Azerbaijan–Lithuania relations, providing a new framework for strengthening bilateral cooperation and further advancing ties across political, economic, trade, energy, transport, connectivity and other areas of mutual interest," the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on X.