Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys is on a visit to Baku, Report informs.

"Honoured to pay my respects to the victims of Black January in Baku. We honour the memory of those who gave their lives for their nation's future. Their sacrifice remains an enduring symbol of the Azerbaijani people's resilience and determination. Azerbaijan's pain and resilience resonate deeply in Lithuania. Our nations share a history shaped by the pursuit of freedom and sovereignty. We remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice and honour the legacy they left behind," he wrote on X.