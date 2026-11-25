Changing consumer demand, accelerating digitalization and the impact of innovation on business models are ushering global markets into a new era. Against this backdrop, companies are not only adapting to existing needs but also reshaping their strategies to operate in countries with different economic and social characteristics.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is also updating its strategy in response to changing consumer behavior, increasing investment in scientific research and the development of smoke-free products. Gijs de Best, PMI's president for South Asia, Indochina, the CIS, and the Middle East and Africa, discussed the company's regional approach, differences between markets, digital solutions and Azerbaijan's role in this process in an interview with Report on the sidelines of the TECHNOVATION event in Dubai.

He said the company began paying closer attention to changes in consumer habits around 10–15 years ago. This prompted PMI to reassess its future direction and strengthen its consumer-focused approach.

"We saw that the world was changing, and we were reassessing our operations and the reasons for our presence in the market. Consumers were changing, and we were trying to adapt and focus on their needs. We realized that the 1 billion smokers worldwide, including around 1.5 million in Azerbaijan, deserve better alternatives. That is why we are working in this direction, investing, developing and commercializing new products, and funding scientific research," he said.

Regulation and independent scientific research are key to market development

De Best believes that the development of the smoke-free products market depends on more than just corporate investment. Governments, regulatory authorities and the independent scientific community also have an important role to play.

He outlined three key areas in which governments should take action: conducting independent scientific research, establishing product quality and safety standards, and creating appropriate communication channels to inform consumers.

"We conduct our own scientific research, but we also encourage governments to carry out independent studies. Since the findings we present come from the company, they may not always be considered fully reliable by the public or institutions. Governments should conduct their own research, make decisions based on the findings and introduce appropriate regulatory mechanisms," the PMI executive said.

In his view, regulation should go beyond setting the rules for bringing products to market and also ensure that consumers receive accurate information about their characteristics. At the same time, the introduction of uniform product standards is essential for quality control and consumer protection. De Best said Azerbaijan had made some progress in this area, describing the introduction of voluntary standards for smoke-free products in the country as a positive step.

A strategy covering 93 countries: One goal, different market priorities

According to the PMI president, the region under his leadership covers 93 countries, spanning a vast area from Vietnam to Senegal and from Eastern Europe to South Africa. These countries differ significantly in their levels of economic development, digital capabilities, public administration and consumer habits.

For this reason, the company does not apply a one-size-fits-all approach to every market. While the transition to a smoke-free future is at the heart of its regional strategy, individual plans are developed to reflect each country's specific characteristics and pace of development.

"Our global goal is a smoke-free future, and that position remains unchanged. But we cannot approach every market in the same way. We analyze countries individually, assess the situation and then plan how to move forward. Dubai and Malawi, or Bangladesh and Pakistan, cannot have the same priorities," he said.

De Best also highlighted the important role of digitalization in the regional strategy. According to him, product tracking and monitoring systems help ensure transparent market management and combat illegal trade. Noting that the circulation of illicit products has reached significant levels in some markets, the PMI executive said digital tracking and monitoring mechanisms had become key tools in addressing the problem.

Azerbaijan is one of the priority markets in the regional strategy

De Best emphasized that Azerbaijan holds a special place in the company's regional strategy. He spoke positively about the country's digital development, market modernization and regulatory initiatives.

According to the PMI executive, Azerbaijan is one of the priority markets where the company's smoke-free products have been successfully introduced.

"In countries such as India, Vietnam and Thailand, however, strict restrictions have been imposed on smoke-free products, and their sale has been banned in some cases. As a result, adult smokers who do not quit smoking have fewer opportunities to switch to better alternatives."

He said increasing the share of smoke-free products was a central element of the company's long-term strategy. Under a target set by PMI's leadership, more than two-thirds of the company's net profit should come from smoke-free product sales by 2030. De Best said the company continued to make progress toward this goal. However, opening new markets and improving access to alternative products for adult smokers could accelerate the transition.

Smoke-free products currently account for 40% of the company's net revenues.

Consumer behavior and government policy are key to the adoption of alternative products

The PMI executive believes that the potential positive impact of smoke-free products on public health depends directly on how consumers respond to them. He described the process as an interaction between two key factors: the potential for risk reduction and the extent to which consumers adopt the products. In other words, even if an alternative product offers advantages, it will not deliver real results unless consumers switch to it.

"Our job is to develop a product that consumers will accept. The main advantage of heated tobacco technology, in which tobacco is heated rather than burned, is that it uses natural tobacco and preserves some of the traditional smoking ritual. For smokers, that ritual is often an integral part of the habit," he said.

De Best attributed differences in the pace of transition across markets not only to consumer habits but also to government policies and regulatory approaches. Citing Japan and Sweden as examples, he said independent research, appropriate regulation, product accessibility and timely consumer information had played decisive roles in the widespread adoption of alternative products in those countries.

Protecting young people is a key company priority

The rapid expansion of Azerbaijan's digital environment and the widespread use of technology among young people are creating new opportunities in the smoke-free products market while also requiring more responsible monitoring mechanisms.

De Best said preventing underage individuals from accessing these products was a key priority for the company.

According to him, PMI uses digital age-verification systems, facial recognition and age-estimation technologies to achieve this goal. In markets with well-developed digital infrastructure, age verification is required to access online platforms, while automated systems and additional identity checks are used at physical retail outlets. In markets with more limited digital capabilities, the company relies on measures such as checking identification documents upon delivery.

However, the PMI executive believes that companies' efforts alone are not enough. Government oversight and support from relevant authorities are essential to preventing illegal trade and ensuring that age restrictions are fully enforced. In his view, while digital solutions and responsible business practices can help prevent unauthorized access to products, sustained results require cooperation between businesses and government agencies.