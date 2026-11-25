A parliamentary delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Tanzila Narbayeva, Speaker of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis, has arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum, according to the Milli Majlis Department for Public Relations and Press Affairs, cited by Report.

The forum, scheduled to take place in Baku today, will focus on "The Parliamentary Dimension of Relations of Eternal Friendship and Alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan: Areas of Cooperation and Future Prospects."

The event is expected to conclude with the signing of a 2027–2028 roadmap of practical measures to develop interparliamentary cooperation between Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis and Uzbekistan's Senate of the Oliy Majlis.