Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has spoken at the first plenary session of the Governing Board of the Belt and Road Energy Partnership in Qingdao.

According to Report, citing the ministry, the session - chaired by Wang Hongzhi, Head of China's National Energy Administration - reviewed the founding plan of the Governing Board and the partnership's work plan for 2027, and featured an exchange of views among the participating countries.

Shahbazov noted that at a time when risks to energy security are rising and new technologies are reshaping the structure of energy demand, the future of the global energy system depends on reliable cross-border connectivity and long-term partnership. The minister emphasized that Azerbaijan is ready to contribute to this cooperation thanks to its rich energy resources, strategic geographical location, and experience as a reliable partner along the East–West and North–South corridors.