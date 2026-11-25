Chairperson of Senate of Uzbek Oliy Majlis visits Victory Park, Alley of Honor
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 12:44
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An Uzbek parliamentary delegation led by Chairperson of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis Tanzila Narbayeva, currently on a visit to Azerbaijan, has visited Victory Park and the grave of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Alley of Honor in Baku, Report informs.
The guests honored the memory of the great leader by laying wreaths and flowers at his grave, as well as at the Victory Monument.
The guests were briefed on the history of the creation of the park, which was established to immortalize the memory of the martyrs and the historic victory of the Azerbaijani people in the Patriotic War.
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