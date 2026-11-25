Elnur Mammadov meets speaker of Australia's House of Representatives
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 12:36
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An Azerbaijani delegation led by Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov is visiting Australia, Speaker of Australia's House of Representatives Milton Dick said in a post on X.
The sides held a bilateral meeting during the visit.
A very warm welcome to Australian Parliament House to His Excellency Mr Elnur Mammadov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 and his delegation. @ElnurIMammadov https://t.co/7gcIRBFVyR— Milton Dick (@MiltonDickMP) November 23, 2026
Elnur Məmmədov Avstraliya Nümayəndələr Palatasının spikeri ilə görüşüb
Эльнур Мамедов встретился со спикером Палаты представителей Австралии
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