Ilham Aliyev: More than 100,000 tons of cargo transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan over past year
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 13:04
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Over the past year, more than 100,000 tons of cargo had been transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania.
According to Report, the head of state stressed that Azerbaijan would continue its efforts to strengthen peace in the region.
President Ilham Aliyev noted that, amid the normalization of relations, economic and trade ties had been established between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He added that opportunities had been created for cargo to be transported through Azerbaijani territory from third countries to Armenia and from Armenia to third countries.
İlham Əliyev: Son bir il ərzində Azərbaycan ərazisindən Ermənistana 100 min tondan artıq yük daşınıb
Президент: За последний год через Азербайджан в Армению перевезено более 100 тыс. тонн грузов
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