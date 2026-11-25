Interparliamentary cooperation plays a special role in relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova said at the 2nd Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Interparliamentary Forum in Baku.

According to Report, she noted that cooperation between the two countries had expanded significantly since the first meeting in Khiva.

"Active political dialogue has continued at the highest level. One of the most important achievements during this period was the signing of the Treaty on Eternal Friendship between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Uzbekistan. This document reflects our shared commitment to preserving centuries-old traditions of friendship and passing them on to future generations," she said.