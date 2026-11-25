Azerbaijan and Lithuania have signed 45 bilateral documents to date, with another seven currently under development, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Baku.

According to Report, Bayramov recalled that the first framework document defining the nature of relations between the two countries was the Declaration on the Development of Partnership Relations, signed in 2007. Earlier today, ahead of the meeting, the foreign ministers signed a joint statement on strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania. According to Bayramov, the document covers a wide range of areas.

"I believe today can be described as another historic day in relations between our countries," he said.

During their one-on-one and expanded-format meetings, the ministers discussed bilateral relations in detail, as well as regional and international issues. Bayramov said that friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Lithuania had historically developed on the basis of mutual respect, open political dialogue and shared interests.

In April this year, the prime minister of Lithuania visited Azerbaijan. Bayramov described the talks held during the visit as constructive and substantive. In June, another round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of the two countries took place in Vilnius.

"We consider these consultations an important platform for dialogue between our foreign policy agencies and have agreed to hold them regularly," Bayramov said.