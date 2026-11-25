Stay up to date with the top news!

The issue of launching direct flights between Azerbaijan and Lithuania should remain on the bilateral agenda, as air connectivity could help boost tourism and people-to-people ties.

According to Report, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the remarks at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Baku.

Bayramov noted that the ministers had discussed cooperation in humanitarian affairs and tourism during their talks. According to the latest figures cited by Budrys, around 800 Azerbaijani students are studying at leading Lithuanian universities.

"We consider it an important component of relations between the two countries," Bayramov said.

He added that more than 3,000 Lithuanian tourists visited Azerbaijan last year.

"We believe the issue of direct flights should remain on the agenda, as launching such services could provide additional momentum to cooperation in these areas," the minister said.