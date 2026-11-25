Kęstutis Budrys: Lithuania supports expansion of Azerbaijan's ties with NATO
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 13:31
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Lithuania supported the expansion of Azerbaijan's ties with NATO, Kęstutis Budrys, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania, said at a meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, on November 25 in Baku, Report informs.
Kęstutis Budrys noted that Lithuania would assume the Presidency of the Council of the European Union on January 1, 2027, and emphasized that his country would continue to support the development of Azerbaijan–EU relations. He also stated that Lithuania supported the expansion of Azerbaijan's ties with NATO.
Kestutis Budris: Litva Azərbaycanın NATO ilə əlaqələrinin genişləndirilməsini dəstəkləyir
Кестутис Будрис: Литва поддерживает расширение отношений Азербайджана с НАТО
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