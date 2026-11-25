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Lithuania sees progress in the situation in the South Caucasus and is ready to contribute to strengthening peace and security in the region, including by assisting Azerbaijan with demining liberated territories, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku today, according to Report.

He said Lithuania highly values Azerbaijan's constructive role in the regional peace process and the country's commitment to achieving peace.

"We support the agreements reached at the Washington summit, the peace process and the initialing of the agreement. We are closely monitoring developments, including recent statements by the Armenian side, and hope that the final document will be signed soon," Budrys said.

He stressed that the conclusion of a peace agreement would create more favorable conditions for implementing various regional projects, particularly in the transport and energy sectors.

"We are interested in ensuring stability and developing partnerships in the South Caucasus. Lithuania is ready to contribute to this process, promote the region"s economic development and share its experience," the minister said.

Budrys also said Lithuania was ready to share with Azerbaijan its demining expertise, which the country has recently been developing through its cooperation with Ukraine.

"We are ready to contribute to a peaceful and prosperous future for Karabakh," he added.