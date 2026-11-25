Azerbaijan and Lithuania have agreed to take steps to further develop trade and economic cooperation, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Baku, according to Report.

"Today, we also discussed trade and economic relations. We agreed that the current volume of trade between our countries cannot be considered satisfactory. The potential of our countries is much greater. We have a clear understanding of the steps that need to be taken, and my esteemed colleague and I had a productive exchange of views on this issue today," he said.

Bayramov noted that businesspeople and company executives had arrived in Baku alongside the Lithuanian foreign minister. A business forum and roundtable are scheduled for November 26, providing business representatives from the two countries with an opportunity to establish direct contacts and discuss prospects for mutual investment and cooperation.

"We agreed that the relevant agencies of both countries should determine what additional support measures are needed to help businesses develop commercial ties. These proposals should be taken into account when preparing the next package of bilateral documents," the minister stressed.

Bayramov also emphasized the importance of familiarizing Lithuanian businesspeople with the business environment in Azerbaijan, opportunities offered by the Middle Corridor and the Alat Free Economic Zone, as well as the advantages of industrial parks established in the liberated territories.