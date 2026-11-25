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Lithuanian company Dominari will invest AZN 50 million ($29.4 million) in establishing a large-scale furniture manufacturing facility at the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Baku.

According to Report, the foreign minister said the project was the first tangible example of cooperation in this area.

"Lithuanian company Dominari is building a large furniture manufacturing facility at the Araz Valley Economic Zone Industrial Park. The planned investment amounts to AZN 50 million. Once the plant becomes operational, it will create between 600 and 650 new jobs in the liberated territories," Bayramov said.