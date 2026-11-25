Azerbaijan and Lithuania have discussed Armenia's new draft constitution, Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint press conference with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Baku, Report informs.

The minister noted that during the meeting, a useful exchange of views took place on cooperation within the UN and its specialized agencies, the European Union, the OSCE, NATO, and other platforms.

Bayramov also stated that he informed his Lithuanian counterpart about the situation in the South Caucasus, the current dynamics of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and developments following the historic Washington summit: "A number of positive shifts are being observed in this process. Since last year, transit cargo shipments through Azerbaijan to Armenia have been carried out. I also informed my colleague about this. Since December of last year, Azerbaijan has been supplying a number of goods to Armenia, including petroleum products. Negotiations are currently underway between the two countries to expand the list of supplied goods. Contacts between official delegations and state bodies have become more frequent, and more confidence-building events are being held between representatives of civil society. All of this contributes to strengthening the peace process."

The foreign minister added that an exchange of views also took place today on recent developments, including the publication of the draft of a new constitution in Armenia and the start of the practical implementation of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) project.