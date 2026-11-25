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Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys plans to watch tonight's Matchday Five fixture of the UEFA Champions League league phase in Baku between FC Sabah and Spain's Barcelona, Report informs.

Budrys was speaking at a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.

"Tonight there is a football match (Sabah vs. Barcelona). God willing, you and I, Mr. Minister, will be at the match and cheer for Sabah," Budrys said.

He expressed hope for a victory by the Azerbaijani club.

The head coach of FC Sabah is Lithuanian specialist Valdas Dambrauskas.