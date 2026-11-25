Lithuanian FM plans to attend Sabah vs. Barcelona Champions League match in Baku tonight
Football
- 25 November, 2026
- 13:44
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys plans to watch tonight's Matchday Five fixture of the UEFA Champions League league phase in Baku between FC Sabah and Spain's Barcelona, Report informs.
Budrys was speaking at a press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
"Tonight there is a football match (Sabah vs. Barcelona). God willing, you and I, Mr. Minister, will be at the match and cheer for Sabah," Budrys said.
He expressed hope for a victory by the Azerbaijani club.
The head coach of FC Sabah is Lithuanian specialist Valdas Dambrauskas.
Litva XİN rəhbəri: Bu gün "Sabah"-"Barselona" matçında olacağam
Глава МИД Литвы: Сегодня я буду на матче "Сабах"-"Барселона"
Latest News
14:04
Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry: Azerbaijan values Lithuania's support for easing EU visa rulesForeign policy
13:58
Lithuanian FM: Azerbaijan key country connecting Central Asia, EUForeign policy
13:44
Lithuanian FM plans to attend Sabah vs. Barcelona Champions League match in Baku tonightFootball
13:43
FMs of Azerbaijan, Lithuania mull Armenia's new draft constitutionForeign policy
13:42
Budrys: Lithuanian Prime Minister tasked me with delivering concrete results during Baku visitForeign policy
13:33
Budrys: Lithuania ready to contribute to peace process in South CaucasusForeign policy
13:31
Kęstutis Budrys: Lithuania supports expansion of Azerbaijan's ties with NATOForeign policy
13:29
Lithuania seeks to launch process of easing visa requirements for Azerbaijani citizensOther
13:28
Bayramov: Azerbaijan and Lithuania discuss steps to expand trade cooperationForeign policy