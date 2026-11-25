Azerbaijan is a key country connecting Central Asia and the European Union, ensuring the transportation of cargo to Europe and contributing to the diversification of the EU's energy supply sources, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Kęstutis Budrys said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Report informs.

According to him, the signing of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership elevates the already good relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania to a new level.

"Now we need to capitalize on this momentum for the benefit of both countries, as well as for the further development of strategic relations between the European Union and Azerbaijan," Budrys noted.

He also stated that he held a substantive and productive meeting with the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, this morning.

The Lithuanian foreign minister recalled that 25 years ago, he was already taking a keen interest in the Caspian region, its energy resources, and the prospects for developing new transport routes.

"Even then it was evident, and was subsequently confirmed in practice, that Azerbaijan would become a key country connecting Central Asia and the South Caucasus, ensuring the delivery of cargo to Europe and helping the European Union diversify its import sources and create alternatives to Russian supplies. At that time, Lithuania was still only preparing to become an EU member," he said.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has demonstrated a successful development model, becoming a strong and independent state that is building solid partnerships with Europe and other countries.