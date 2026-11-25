Azerbaijan and Lithuania discussed easing visa requirements between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) during a meeting between their foreign ministers, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at a joint briefing with his Lithuanian counterpart Kęstutis Budrys in Baku, Report informs.

According to Bayramov, the Lithuanian side expressed its support for the initiative.

"Under EU rules, member states must pursue visa facilitation collectively rather than individually. However, each country's position matters, and Lithuania's support is very important to us," the minister stressed.

Bayramov noted that easing visa requirements would create additional opportunities for Azerbaijan and EU member states.

"We are ready for this. Azerbaijan has already established visa-free travel arrangements with many countries. It would be important and beneficial for us to have a similar arrangement with the EU. Given that Lithuania will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2027, this could be a good opportunity to advance the issue," the minister said.