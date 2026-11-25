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Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov met with Georgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili on November 25.

Accrording to the Cabinet of Ministers, cited by Report, the meeting focused on the current state and prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation.

The sides noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Georgia continue to strengthen in the spirit of good-neighborliness and strategic partnership.

The recent increase in mutual visits and meetings was described as evidence of the strong level of bilateral relations and both countries" shared interest in further expanding cooperation.

The discussions covered trade and economic ties, investment, transport and transit, energy, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.