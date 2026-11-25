Ilham Aliyev's social media accounts share video of his meeting with Lithuanian FM
Foreign policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 15:07
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A video of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kęstutis Budrys has been posted on the President's social media accounts.
Report presents the video:
Prezident İlham Əliyev Litva Respublikasının xarici işlər naziri Kestutis Budrisi qəbul edib. https://t.co/CEHv2l8SZN— İlham Əliyev (@azpresident) November 25, 2026
Video
В аккаунтах Ильхама Алиева в соцсетях опубликовано видео о встрече с главой МИД Литвы
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