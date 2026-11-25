The documentary film "Vətən daşı", jointly produced by Global Media Group and Report News Agency, has been released on YouTube, Report informs.

The idea and screenplay of the film are by Namig Mailov, the director is Niyam Shirinov, the director of photography and film editor is Sabuhi Sadig, and the general producer is Fuad Huseynaliyev.

The film tells the story of Lieutenant Colonel Akram Shadmanov - chief of staff of Azerbaijan's first commando military unit, who was killed during anti-terrorist measures - and his family.

Following the occupation of the Kalbajar district by Armenia, the Shadmanov family was forced to become internally displaced persons. Despite the hardships, they never lost hope of returning to their native lands. With the dream of liberating their homeland from the enemy, two professional servicemen grew up in the family.

During the 44-day Patriotic War as well as the anti-terrorist measures, the Shadmanov brothers demonstrated heroism by actively participating in the liberation of a number of districts and villages, for which they were awarded orders and medals by decrees of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. However, on September 24, 2023, while heading toward positions liberated from the enemy, one of the brothers - Lieutenant Colonel Akram Shadmanov - was killed in a landmine explosion.

Through the prism of the fate of Akram Shadmanov and his family, the film reflects the heroic chronicle of the Azerbaijani people, love for the Motherland, the joy of Victory, and the determination to revive and rebuild on their native land.

The premiere screening of the film took place on September 23 - on the eve of the anniversary of the Patriotic War and the anti-terrorist measures. The presentation was attended by the martyr's parents, his comrades-in-arms, members of the Milli Majlis, and representatives of the public.

Global Media Group is a leading group of media companies founded in 2017. The holding comprises television channels, news agencies, news portals, newspapers, and other media resources operating both in Azerbaijan and abroad.

More detailed information about Global Media Group is available on the website www.gmg.az and the company's social media pages.