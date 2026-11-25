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The International Training Center for Forestry and Nursery Management is being established as a budgetary organization under the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan.

According to Report, President Ilham Aliyev signed the corresponding decree.

The center will be engaged in organizing and conducting training in the field of forestry, creating and managing a gene bank of forest plant seeds, preserving seed samples, as well as growing forest plant seedlings.

Within two months, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve the staffing limit and official salaries of the center's employees, as well as ensure its material and technical equipment.

Within the same period, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources must approve the charter and, in coordination with the Ministry of Finance, the structure of the center, and inform the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The Ministry of Finance must ensure the financing of the center's activities from the state budget.