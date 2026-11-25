Ilham Aliyev extends condolences to family of Hikmet Cetin
Domestic policy
- 25 November, 2026
- 15:40
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President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has offered condolences to the family of Hikmet Cetin, according to Report.
The letter reads:
"I was deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Hikmet Çetin, an outstanding statesman and socio-political figure of the Republic of Türkiye.
Hikmet Çetin made significant contributions to the development of relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, as well as to the strengthening of our brotherly ties. I will always remember my meetings with him with the fondest impressions.
In these difficult moments, I share your grief and extend my deepest condolences to all members of your family.
May Allah rest his soul in peace!"
İlham Əliyev Hikmət Çətinin ailəsinə başsağlığı verib
Ильхам Алиев выразил соболезнования семье Хикмета Четина
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