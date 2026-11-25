Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko considers the participation of European countries in the negotiation process to settle the Russia-Ukraine conflict to be progress, Report informs.

In an interview with the French magazine Le Point, responding to a question about the necessity of representatives from European countries participating in the negotiations, Lukashenko positively assessed their presence at the negotiating table, while adding that the negotiation process has effectively returned to its initial stage, and the parties will once again have to align their positions and take the first steps.

Commenting on the talks held in Abu Dhabi between delegations from Russia, Ukraine, and the United States, the Belarusian president noted that European countries are informed about the course of the negotiation process. According to him, Russia's agreement to Europe's participation indicates forward movement in the dialogue.

"Russia was not inclined at all toward Europeans taking part. Now it has agreed. You see, there is movement, and the negotiation process is built on this. The first round is not enough. The second round and the participation of Europeans represent progress," Lukashenko emphasized.