Azerbaijan's social policies and reforms aimed at improving public welfare have led to increases in social benefits, and this upward trend is expected to continue next year, Minister of Labor and Social Protection Anar Aliyev said at a board meeting reviewing the ministry's performance over the first 10 months of 2026.

According to Report, it was noted that, on the president's instructions, five major social reform packages have been implemented over the past seven years, with an additional AZN 8 billion allocated annually for these measures.

During this period, the minimum monthly wage increased 3.1 times, the average monthly wage 2.2 times, the total wage fund 3.4 times, the minimum and average monthly pensions 2.9 times, annual pension spending 2.3 times, and annual spending on benefits and scholarships fivefold.

The sixth social reform package will be implemented next year on the president's instructions, and social payments will continue to increase in 2027. In particular, pensions will be raised through indexation starting early next year, benefiting 1.1 million people.

The meeting also reviewed the performance of the ministry's subordinate institutions over the first 10 months of the year, assessed the results achieved and discussed upcoming priorities.

The participants also considered the adoption of new occupational and qualification standards, approving an additional 294 standards.