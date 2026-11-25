German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia on Wednesday of "escalating" threats to European security as he defended his government's ‌plans to bolster defence spending and maintain financial aid to Ukraine, Report informs referring to Reuters.

Opposition parties, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which tops national opinion polls, and the hard-left Die Linke, have called for an end to military aid to Kyiv.

"It cannot be said often enough, against the far ​right as much as the far left: Russia knows exactly what it wants. And Russia wants more than ​Ukraine," Merz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament during a debate on the 2027 draft budget.

"Russia ⁠is escalating in the Baltic region, in Poland, on the Black Sea; Russia is escalating in space, and Russia is ​by now also escalating massively here in our own country," he said.

Merz said on Wednesday that by supporting Ukraine, Germany was also protecting itself.

"We are learning from Ukraine – technologically for civilian use but of course also in defence technology," he said.

Germany aims to double defence spending to over €200 billion ($228 billion) between now and 2030, according to the 2027 draft budget, hitting 3.7% of ​national output by 2030, in line with commitments to NATO.