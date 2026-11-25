Stay up to date with the top news!

Baku and the Absheron Peninsula will see partly cloudy skies, becoming overcast at times, and mainly dry weather on November 26.

The National Hydrometeorological Service issued the forecast, Report informs.

Brief light rain is possible in some suburban areas in the evening. Moderate northwesterly winds will shift to northeasterly in the evening.

Temperatures will range from 5–8°C at night to 11–14°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure will rise from 766 to 769 mmHg, while relative humidity will be 60–70%.

Elsewhere in Azerbaijan, conditions will remain mainly dry, although light precipitation is possible in some areas at night. Fog is expected in places at night and in the morning. Moderate westerly winds will blow.

Temperatures will range from 3–7°C at night to 14–18°C during the day. In the mountains, temperatures will be −2 to 3°C at night and 5–10°C during the day.