Norway has contributed a further €46.3 million to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund, bringing its total financial assistance to Ukraine's energy sector to €255.6 million.

Ukraine's Energy Ministry announced the contribution on Wednesday, Report informs, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

The funds will be used to purchase equipment to restore energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks across the country.

"We thank Norway for its unwavering solidarity with Ukraine. This support enables us to quickly source and purchase equipment for energy companies and restore the operation of the power system. Each contribution strengthens our ability to withstand Russian energy terror and provide Ukrainians with light and heat," said Ukrainian First Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal.