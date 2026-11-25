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A total of 37 flights have been canceled at Moscow's Domodedovo, Vnukovo, Sheremetyevo and Zhukovsky airports due to heavy snowfall, while another 40 have been delayed by more than two hours.

According to Russian media, cited by Report, the Russian Transport Ministry's press service said Moscow's airports continue to handle arriving and departing flights.

A total of 538 flights have been operated since the start of the day. Additional staff have been deployed to ensure the prompt handling of aircraft and passengers. Runways are being cleared and treated with de-icing agents regularly.

A yellow weather alert remains in effect in Moscow and the surrounding region. By the end of the day, snow cover in Moscow is expected to reach 7–12 cm. Icy conditions and snowdrifts continue to affect city roads.

The Moscow Department of Transport warned that the snowfall could continue through Saturday, November 28.