The European Commission today proposed the Quantum Act, a new framework to help turn Europe's quantum research into products and services, strengthen supply chains and prepare Europe's digital systems for post-quantum cryptography, Report informs referring to the European Commission.

The proposal also lays the groundwork for the Sovereign Tech Equity Fund (STEF) with a value of up to €50 billion.

The impact of quantum technologies will be profound, from navigation without satellites and faster drug discovery to ultra-advanced batteries and next-generation secure communications. Quantum technologies are moving from laboratories to products and services.

The Quantum Act has three main pillars: research excellence, bringing quantum technology into use, and keeping systems and supplies secure. These will be delivered through the Quantum Europe Framework Initiative, which will bring together EU and national programmes around shared priorities for research and industry.

"Quantum technologies will shape the future of industry, security and innovation, and they will have a profound impact on our societies. Europe needs to accelerate now. With the Quantum Act, we are putting in place the key elements to turn our world-class quantum research into industrial capacity, strengthen critical supply chains and prepare for the cyber risks linked to quantum computing. Europe has already built strong foundations in quantum; now we must turn them into industrial scale, resilient supply chains and secure deployment," said Henna Virkkunen, Executive Vice-President for Tech Sovereignty, Security and Democracy.

The aim is to turn Europe's strengths and leadership in quantum science into industrial capacity at scale. A new network of leading European research institutes is proposed to bring together world-class researchers and give them access to research facilities across Europe to tackle major scientific challenges.

The Commission also proposes Grand Challenges, targeted funding competitions and strategic initiatives designed to address major technological and engineering bottlenecks. Examples include building quantum computers that can keep working when errors occur and developing navigation devices that work without satellite signals.

The Act will also support the creation of pan-European quantum infrastructures for researchers and companies across Europe. These include quantum computers, quantum simulators and quantum-enhanced medical imaging. Quantum Technology and Innovation Hubs will provide specialised knowledge, engineering expertise and skills to help start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises develop market-ready products.

The EU and Member States will also focus on strategic projects to scale up key quantum capabilities, including industrial applications and manufacturing. The Act will also help companies access financing and connect with public buyers.