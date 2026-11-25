Azerbaijan's First Deputy Defense Minister and Chief of the General Staff, Colonel General Karim Valiyev, has met with a visiting delegation led by Major General Sharaf Egamzod, Chief of the Operations Department of the General Staff of Tajikistan's Armed Forces.

The meeting covered the current state and prospects of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military education fields, as well as other issues of mutual interest, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

Valiyev welcomed the delegation and expressed satisfaction with the current level of military cooperation, saying it would help further expand ties between the two countries' armed forces.

Egamzod thanked his hosts for the warm welcome and hospitality and said he was pleased to visit Azerbaijan. He emphasized the importance of such meetings and exchanges of defense expertise in further developing relations between the two armies.