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Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi has said expelling Russia's ambassador would not resolve the country's security problems.

Speaking to journalists after a government meeting, Popșoi said such a decision would probably have been taken long ago if Moldova were confident it would improve national security, Report informs, citing Interfax.

"If we were certain that expelling the Russian ambassador from Moldova would improve the security situation in our country, such a decision would probably have been made long ago," he said.

Popșoi declined to comment on remarks by Russia's ambassador-designate to Chișinău, Oleg Ozerov, who said Moldovan diplomats would be unable to work in Russia if he were expelled.

"These are neither his first nor his last unfriendly remarks of this kind," the Moldovan minister said.