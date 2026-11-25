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Azerbaijan's National Cybersecurity Agency has launched CERT Kids, an educational platform aimed at improving children's digital literacy and online safety.

According to the agency, cited by Report, the platform is designed to help children develop safe online habits from an early age.

It features dedicated sections for children, parents and teachers covering online risks, personal data protection and digital safety practices.

Users can access educational articles, guides, recommendations, videos, as well as interactive quizzes, puzzles and coloring activities.

Parents and teachers will also be able to use educational resources and guidelines on keeping children safe online.