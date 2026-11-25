Azerbaijan and China discuss cooperation on dual-degree programs
Education and science
- 25 November, 2026
- 18:16
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Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with Li Nan, chairman of the council and secretary of the Party Committee of Beijing University of Chemical Technology (China), to discuss cooperation on dual-degree programs.
According to the Ministry of Science and Education, cited by Report, the meeting focused on the current state of relations between Beijing University of Chemical Technology and Azerbaijani higher education institutions.
The sides also exchanged views on opportunities to expand cooperation under existing international dual-degree programs.
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