Vusal Masiyev, Executive Director of the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB), and Deputy Executive Director Seymur Mirzayev attended the 13th International Conference and Annual General Meeting of the International Forum of Insurance Guarantee Schemes (IFIGS), held in Seoul, the capital of South Korea.

According to the CIB, cited by Report, the event was hosted by the Korea Deposit Insurance Corporation (KDIC) and brought together representatives of organizations from various countries involved in insurance guarantee schemes and the protection of policyholders' rights, as well as experts from the financial and insurance sectors.

During the event, the Compulsory Insurance Bureau was introduced as a new member of IFIGS. In his address, Masiyev outlined Azerbaijan's compulsory insurance system, institutional reforms and digitalization initiatives in the sector, as well as the country's experience in improving insurance guarantee mechanisms.

The conference also addressed the management of complex risks, strengthening crisis response measures, and improving mechanisms for protecting policyholders' rights. Participants also exchanged views on insurers' financial stability and the application of international best practices in this area.

Membership in IFIGS gives the Bureau an opportunity to study insurance guarantee mechanisms in different countries, take part in international expert discussions, and expand direct cooperation with other member organizations. This cooperation will also involve sharing best practices in protecting the rights of policyholders and injured third parties.